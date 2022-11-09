In Pics | Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiled at EICMA 2022

Royal Enfield’s eagerly anticipated thoroughbred highway cruiser Super Meteor 650 unveiled at the ongoing EICMA 2022 motorcycle show. The Super Meteor 650 continues Royal Enfield’s heritage of building superlative cruisers. (Image: Royal Enfield)

A quintessential cruiser, the Super Meteor 650 combines uncluttered controls and instrumentation with relaxed rider ergonomics; rock-steady stability on the highway with spine-tingling pleasure on winding roads, where it keenly changes direction. Its flexible, silky-smooth engine has torque aplenty and its cool retro styling is infused with clearly recognisable Royal Enfield DNA. (Image: Royal Enfield)

The Super Meteor 650 has the silhouette of a pure-bred cruiser with a low stance and sumptuous seat with a narrow waist. A large tank gives extended range and wide tubeless tyres on alloy rims provide dependability and peace of mind at highway speeds. (Image: Royal Enfield)

The Super Meteor 650 not only extends this proud ancestry of outstanding cruisers, but takes it to the next level. Royal Enfield Chief of Design, Mark Wells, says it is the archetypal cruiser. “Our goal was to create a motorcycle that captures the very essence of British cruisers. The design language is influenced by styles of the 1950s, including our own motorcycles, but with a contemporary twist. The Super Meteor 650 is a carefree motorcycle for riding until you decide it’s time to stop, for crossing immense, immersive landscapes, for heading towards the horizon's vanishing point”, he said. (Image: Royal Enfield)

The consummate elegance of its unmistakable cruiser lines, epitomised by the shapely hourglass form of the motorcycle. Even when stationary it’s easy to imagine the summer evening air flowing freely over the streamlined form of the Super Meteor, and the miles ticking smoothly away beneath its wheels. (Image: Royal Enfield)

The all-new chassis provides a low centre of gravity for high-speed stability and easy manoeuvrability that is confidence inspiring for all levels of rider. USD forks, LED headlamps, a state-of-the-art TBT navigation system, redesigned engine covers and a premium fit and finish are just some of the many attention-grabbing features. (Image: Royal Enfield)

The Super Meteor 650 is the solo tourer variant and will be available in five colourways - Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. The Super Meteor 650 Tourer is the grand tourer variant and will be available in two colourways - Celestial Red and Celestial Blue. (Image: Royal Enfield)