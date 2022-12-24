Five Cars and SUVs expected to launch in Delhi Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Jimny 5 door | Maruti Suzuki is all set to unveil its much-awaited Jimny 5-door SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. The 5-door Jimny has already been spotted testing multiple times in India with the latest spy shots. The 5-door variant’s wheelbase is expected to increase by 300 mm to 2,550 mm from the 3-door variant’s 2,250 mm. (Image: Twitter)

Force Gurkha 5-door | The five-door Gurkha could be powered by 2.6 litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 90 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The five-door Gurkha may carry over the features from its three-door version.

Hyundai Creta facelift | The Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to be powered by the same 1.5 litre, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4 litre turbo petrol and 1.5 litre diesel engines. The SUV model is expected to include 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque convertor automatic.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai will launch the Ioniq 5 in India at Auto Expo 2023. The carmaker unveiled the new Ioniq 5 EV in India on December 21 and the booking are open across its dealership and on company's website for Rs 1 lakh. In the long range battery version (72.6 kWh), IONIQ 5’s 800 V battery system can be charged in 18 minutes from 10 to 80 percent using 350 kW DC charger. (Image: Hyundai)