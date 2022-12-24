English
    Five Cars and SUVs expected to launch in Delhi Auto Expo 2023

    Asia's biggest automotive show, the Auto Expo, is returning in 2023 and will be held between January 13 -18. Maruti, Tata, Hyundai and many more top automobile manufacturers are expected to launch some of the most-awaited vehicles. Here's a list of vehicle that are expected to make their appearance in Auto Expo 2023.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 24, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
    Maruti Jimny 5 door | Maruti Suzuki is all set to unveil its much-awaited Jimny 5-door SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. The 5-door Jimny has already been spotted testing multiple times in India with the latest spy shots. The 5-door variant’s wheelbase is expected to increase by 300 mm to 2,550 mm from the 3-door variant’s 2,250 mm. (Image: Twitter)
    Force Gurkha 5-door | The five-door Gurkha could be powered by 2.6 litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 90 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The five-door Gurkha might carry over the features from its three-door version.
    Hyundai Creta facelift | The Hyundai Creta facelift could be powered by the same 1.5 litre, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4 litre turbo petrol and 1.5 litre diesel engines. The SUV model is expected to include 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque convertor automatic.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai will launch the Ioniq 5 in India at Auto Expo 2023. The carmaker unveiled the new Ioniq 5 EV in India on December 21 and the booking are open across its dealership and on company's website for Rs 1 lakh. In the long range battery version (72.6 kWh), IONIQ 5’s 800 V battery system can be charged in 18 minutes from 10 to 80 percent using 350 kW DC charger. (Image: Hyundai)
    Tata Altroz EV | Tata Altroz EV is expected to be launched at Auto Expo 2023. The Altroz EV is expected to offer a range of over 400 kilometres on a single charge. The vehicle could be based on the same ALFA platform as the Nexon EV. (Image: Tata Motors)
