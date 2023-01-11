Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh

1/6 Hyundai launched Ioniq 5 EV in India on January 11 at the first day of Auto Expo 2023, in the presence of their brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan. The Ioniq 5 crossover is priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 500 customers.

2/6 Hyundai Motor India had unveiled the electric SUV in December 2022 and the bookings began against a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's second electric vehicle after the Kona Electric.

3/6 Coming to the specs, the Ioniq 5 is powered by a 72.6kWH battery pack, producing 217hp and peak torque of 350 Nm. It also get an ARAI-tested range of 631 km, making it the second-longest-range EV in the country. Using 350 kW DC charger, the Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

4/6 The Ioniq 5 is certainly a well-specced car from Hyundai's production line. Its list of extensive features includes a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and tail-lamps, flush door handles and a 12.3-inch touchscreen unit along with an eight-speaker Bose surround sound system.

5/6 Ioniq 5 EV comes with level 2 ADAS with 21 features, offering an intuitive sense of safety that keeps the driver and passengers always protected. These features include forward collision avoidance assist - junction turning (FCA-JT), forward collision avoidance assist - cycle (FCA-Cyl), lane keeping assist (LKA), blind-spot collision - avoidance assist (BCA), safe exit assist (SEA), lane following assist (LFA), rear cross - traffic collision - avoidance assist (RCCA), smart cruise control with stop and go, and many more.