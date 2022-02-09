Punjab Elections | The Sidhu-Channi peace could be temporary. Here’s why

When Navjot Singh Sidhu raised Charanjit Singh Channi's hand to endorse him as Congress’ chief ministerial candidate for Punjab at a virtual rally on February 6, Congress leaders were visibly relieved.

For over the past several weeks, Sidhu had been on a warpath with his own party, demanding that he, and not Channi, be the CM face.

But the Congress leadership was unwilling to concede to his demand as sidelining Punjab’s first Dalit Chief Minister would have had political repercussions for the party in Punjab, and beyond.

There was unanimity in the Congress that Channi needed one more chance as he had managed to bring the party back into the game after taking over the reins from 79-year-old Captain Amarinder Singh in September.

Sidhu’s Revolt

Amarinder Singh had come under fire from critics and party colleagues over his autocratic style of functioning, which they felt was a major factor in the anti-incumbency against the Congress government. It was Sidhu who had then led the banner of revolt against the septuagenarian and forced his unceremonious exit.

By doing so, the maverick cricketer-turned-politician took revenge against Amarinder Singh who had opposed his anointment as the Punjab Congress President.

Ironically, all the legislators who had thrown in their lot with Sidhu in overthrowing Amarinder Singh turned against him when it came to appointing him the Chief Minister. He was pipped to the coveted post by Channi.

A similar situation played out this time too. Not many backed Sidhu as Congress’ chief ministerial candidate, but he remained defiant, and made no secret of his ambition. Probably unable to reconcile to his fluctuating fortunes in the party within some months of his appointment as the Punjab Congress chief, Sidhu's ire and desperation were visible.

In the run up to the announcement by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the February 6 rally, Sidhu upped the ante by questioning the authority of the party high command and attacking Channi whose selection seemed like a foregone conclusion. However, hours before the announcement by Gandhi, Sidhu issued a statement that he would abide by the high command's decision.

What Next For Sidhu?

Sidhu has limited options. While he doesn't have many friends in the Congress, he has burnt bridges with other political parties as well. Jumping ship at this juncture would be difficult for him.

Besides, the stakes are high for him in the Amritsar East seat where he faces a tough challenge from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) strongman Bikram Singh Majithia. Only a win will keep him politically relevant in Punjab politics.

For the Congress high command, it was not just a battle of personalities or a Sidhu versus Channi clash. It had to decide between a Dalit Sikh and a Jat Sikh, the two dominant communities in Punjab. While Dalits account for 32 percent of Punjab's 3 crore-plus population, the influential Jat Sikhs constitute around 22 percent.

The Congress hopes that Channi would be able to consolidate Dalits in his favour, and also take along other castes. But it is also a fact that Dalits in Punjab have so far never voted en bloc. Nor have Jat Sikhs whose votes till now got divided between the Congress and the SAD. With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also naming a Jat Sikh, Bhagwant Mann, as its CM face, the chances of the Jat Sikh vote getting further divided appear high. Thus, the talk of reverse consolidation of Jat Sikhs against the rise of Dalits seems far-fetched.

What Made Sidhu Come Around?

Apparently, he has been promised that his agenda and vision for Punjab will be implemented. Also, his supporters will be accommodated in the government and various corporations and committees if the Congress retains power.

For Gandhi also, it was another test of his manoeuvring skills. He had successfully brokered peace in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh when the Congress won the elections in these three states.

However, the intra-party bonhomie couldn't last long in these states. While Jyotiraditya Scindia brought down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, Sachin Pilot nearly pulled the rug from under Ashok Gehlot's chair in Rajasthan. The duel between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singhdeo is still not in the past in Chhattisgarh.

In this backdrop, while the smiling image of Gandhi flanked by Sidhu and Channi on both sides might signal happy days ahead of the Congress in Punjab, one can’t help but recall similar photo ops from these states.

The question now is whether history will repeat itself in Punjab, or Gandhi’s peace formula work this time.

Aurangzeb Naqshbandi is a senior journalist who has been covering the Congress for 15 years, and is currently associated with Pixstory.

Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.