    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will the MPC signal a pause? 

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Market outlook for automakers gets a lift, will GST Council come up with wider reforms, subsidies can upset fiscal math, ChatGPT as an alternative to search engines, and more

    Manas Chakravarty
    February 06, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

    Dear Reader, 

    The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. 

    All eyes are on the Monetary Policy Committee meeting this week and the announcement on the policy rate on Wednesday. Markets across the world have heaved a sigh of relief as inflation has come down. The Bank of Canada has been the first among major central banks to announce a pause in rate hikes, saying it would prefer to wait and watch the impact monetary tightening has had on the economy. Other central bankers, including Fed chair Jerome Powell, have started to make dovish noises. The upshot: bond yields have fallen and stock markets have rebounded in global markets on hopes of an imminent end to the tightening cycle.

    Of course, indications that the US labour market continues to be very strong, with unemployment at its lowest in half a century, have unnerved markets a bit, as they worry that the Fed may then be forced to raise rates further. A week ago, the Fed Funds futures expected the policy rate to plateau at 4.75-5 percent; now, the probabilities are skewed towards the policy rate topping off at a higher 5-5.25 percent.