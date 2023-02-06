Strong numbers from automakers, outlook gets a lift

On the export front, the companies continue to face severe challenges as many regions struggle with their macroeconomic challenges

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong numbers from most of the OEMs, post inventory correction last month CV continues to maintain momentum driven by a pick-up in economic activities Upcoming festive and marriage season to augur well for PV and 2W segment. Exports continue to be under severe challenge Automobile OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) across segments posted a strong set of wholesale numbers in January 2023 with the commercial vehicle segment continuing to maintain momentum and the passenger car segment gaining strong traction. Barring the low-end motorcycle segment,...