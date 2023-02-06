English
    Kerala Budget: Why has Balagopal few choices, only?

    Kerala’s finances are stressed and increasing taxes on non-merit goods was perhaps the option that the state’s finance minister could exercise. But these measures can prove inflationary

    ​Rejimon Kuttappan
    February 06, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
    Kerala finance minister K N Balagopal. (File image)

    While reading the 2023-24 budget speech, Kerala's finance minister KN Balagopal expressed his cheerfulness about the state achieving 12 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021-22. And with pride, he said, "state's revenue, which was Rs 54,955.99 crore in 2020-2021, increased to Rs 68,803.03 crores in 2021-2022." Balagopal was presenting Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front's second consecutive government second budget.

    Even though Balagopal wasn't looking enthused like he was in his previous budget presentation, fund allocations sounded good. However, until 11 am, the question of the money source remained unanswered, especially when the budget document said that Kerala is facing a public debt of Rs 4 lakh crore. But when Balagopal read out the final few paragraphs of the budget speech, all the money source questions had answers. The elixir he had was to hike tariffs and taxes for fuel, liquor, vehicles, power, registration stamp, fair value for the land, buildings, and court fees.

    Before 9 am, while leaving his official residence for the Kerala Assembly, Balagopal had blamed the Union government's stringent financial policies for the fund crunch. And during the initial minutes of the budget speech also, he said the cessation of goods and services tax (GST) compensation by the Union government, cutting down the state's share, treating public accounts as debt liability, considering off-budget borrowing as state's debt and constraining borrowing limits have resulted in a revenue shortfall of thousands of crores. At home and in the state assembly, when Balagopal blamed the Union government, he was slipping in a tax hike.

    Rising Tax Burden