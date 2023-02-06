English
    SBI poses a dilemma despite blockbuster earnings, what should investors do?

    The Street was getting confident about the SBI’s turnaround story, but the Adani group saga has jolted sentiments again

    Neha Dave
    February 06, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
    SBI poses a dilemma despite blockbuster earnings, what should investors do?

    Overall, SBI’s strong earnings are a silver lining amid the dark clouds of uncertainty triggered by the Adani saga

    Highlights Profit surges in Q3 FY23 Robust loan growth, margins inch up Both retail as well corporate advances growth strong Asset quality further improves, provisions decline Adani group exposure at 0.9 percent of the loan book Valuation undemanding, must buy SBI (CMP: Rs 545: Mcap: Rs 485,900 crore) posted a stellar show with net profit rising to Rs 14,205 crore, a growth of 68 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of FY23 (Q3 FY23). Profit was backed by strong loan growth, margin expansion, controlled operating...

