    To actualise the green budget, we need Green GDP calculation and a climate change ministry

    Strong institutions are needed to make India’s ambitious green economy plans a reality. A dedicated ministry for climate change and Green GDP calculations will yield concrete institutional frameworks and targets to achieve

    Anjal Prakash
    February 06, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
    Transitioning towards a fully green budget involves a comprehensive assessment of the environmental and social impacts of government spending and revenue policies.

    Green growth was profoundly mentioned in the Finance Minister’s budget speech in this year's budget. It is part of the seven priorities of the government as part of their saptarishi programme. The budget speech mentions allocations to many programmes that contribute towards green growth and a low-carbon economy.

    Focus on the green hydrogen mission, green credit programme, Govardhan programme to promote a circular economy, bio-input centres, protection and plantation of mangrove forests across coastal regions, and promoting lifestyle for the environment are a few hits.

    However, transitioning towards a fully green budget involves a comprehensive assessment of the environmental and social impacts of government spending and revenue policies. Further, it means identifying opportunities to redirect resources towards more sustainable outcomes. This assessment can be done using a Green GDP calculation or other environmental accounting methods. Sadly, India still needs to do this.

    What Is Green GDP? 