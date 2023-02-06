English
    Dear MPC, you can stand out, don’t follow US interest rates upwards

    The falling off of inflation in India means that the Monetary Policy Committee should not raise interest rates any further

    Subir Roy
    February 06, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST
    Dear MPC, you can stand out, don’t follow US interest rates upwards

    People walk past a barricade inside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade - RC18B616FD00

    Highlights Jobs in the US are plentiful, and the jobless rate is at a half century low In India, inflation is coming down The MPC should, like the Union budget, focus on growth Not raising interest rates will boost consumption, which in turn will lead to capex The worry that a lower interest differential with the US may lead to foreign portfolio funds leaving India is uncalled for The government must monitor agricultural prices to ensure inflation doesn’t rise again  The US economy is creating a...

