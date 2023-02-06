English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: PM inaugurates India Energy Week
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Marico: Food portfolio likely to be engine of growth

    Recovery in rural markets will help growth in the core portfolio of Parachute and value-added hair oil categories

    Nandish Shah
    February 06, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
    Marico: Food portfolio likely to be engine of growth

    Representative Image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Improvement in gross margins Market share and penetration gains in key franchises Parachute portfolio witnesses volume pickup Turns constructive, investors with long-term perspective can accumulate  The Q3FY23 results of Marico (CMP: Rs 494; Market capitalisation: Rs 63,850 crore) were broadly in line with expectations. The food business saw momentum, with a value growth of 31 percent year on year (YoY) while Parachute saw volume growth returning, with copra prices stabilising. December 22 quarter results Consolidated revenue grew by 3 percent YoY on the back of a...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Budget 2023: Bonds jump in joy, stocks sulk

      Feb 3, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Old Pension Scheme is not a gamechanger, bitcoin makes a comeback, big firms st...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The elephant in the room

      Feb 4, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

      The well-crafted and well-delivered budget got many ‘wows’, but Mr Market’s worry lines are not yet gone

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers