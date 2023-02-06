English
    Budget 2023: Fertiliser, food subsidies can upset fiscal math

    Higher cost of production due to the elevated cost of gas could increase the subsidy outgo on fertilisers during 2023-24 as would the extension of the free foodgrain scheme beyond December 2023

    Uttam Gupta
    February 06, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
    In the Budget for 2023-24, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed that the government was set to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the financial year 2022-23. This was despite substantial slippages in the expenditure on fertilisers and food subsidies.

    Fertiliser subsidy outgo during 2022-23 is estimated to be around Rs 2.25 lakh crore against a budget estimate (BE) of Rs 1.05 lakh crore. Likewise, the outgo on food subsidy is estimated to be Rs 2.87 lakh crore against BE of Rs 2.07 lakh crore. These slippages of Rs 2 lakh crore were more than offset by the Centre’s net tax receipts at around Rs 21 lakh crore, exceeding the BE by Rs 3 lakh crore.

    For 2023-24, the finance minister has set a fiscal deficit target of 5.9 percent. To achieve this, she is banking on a sizeable cut in subsidies. The BE for fertiliser subsidy is kept at about Rs 1.75 lakh crore – a drop of Rs 50,000 crore over the revised estimate (RE) for 2022-23. Likewise, BE for food subsidy is Rs 1.97 lakh crore – a cut of Rs 90,000 crore over the RE for 2022-23.

    Fertiliser subsidy is payments made to manufacturers or importers to cover the excess of the cost of production/import and distribution (or cost of supply) over a low maximum retail price (MRP) they are directed by the Union government to charge from the farmers. The subsidy on each tonne of fertiliser produced (or imported) and sold is nothing but the difference between the cost of supply and MRP.