    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023: Do lower subsidies form Sitharaman’s magic wand to make everyone happy?

    The budget numbers reveal a fine balancing act by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which seems to have been helped by a drastic fall in major subsidies next fiscal year

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST
    The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate is a suitable alternative to fixed deposits (FDs) invested in the name of a woman for the short term.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is winning accolades for delivering a Budget that has brought some cheer for the middle class and for small businesses. The Budget revenue projections, interestingly, stayed largely conservative.

    Sitharaman expects to meet the fiscal deficit target for the current financial year and aims to lower the budget deficit by a wide 50 basis points next fiscal. She has also promised to stick to her fiscal consolidation plan.

    Deft expenditure management, capping leakages on the indirect and direct tax fronts will of course help cap the deficit.

    But the big-ticket items that seem to be coming to the rescue of the Budget makers are the major subsidies, which are projected to fall 28 percent in the next fiscal year compared with the revised estimates of this fiscal year.

    A look at the major subsidies
    FY24 budget estimateFY23 revised estimateChange
    Fertiliser subsidy1,75,1002,25,220-22%
    Food subsidy1,97,3502,87,194-31%
    Petroleum subsidy2,2579,171-75%
    Total3,74,7075,21,585-28%
    Source: Budget documents                                                             All figures in Rs crore

    The government’s outgo on major subsidies had spiked over the last couple of years as the pandemic upended best laid plans of the government, stretching the fiscal deficit to record highs. In 2022, estimates were again hurt by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which boosted energy, fertiliser and food costs.

    While presenting the Budget for 2023-24, the finance minister reiterated her target to lower the fiscal deficit to below 4.5 percent of the GDP by FY26, something that requires it to engineer sharp reductions in the budget gap.