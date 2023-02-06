English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Zydus Lifesciences: Transdermal opportunity to unfold

    The US and domestic formulation businesses help the pharma company to do well in Q3

    Anubhav Sahu
    February 06, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST
    Zydus Lifesciences: Transdermal opportunity to unfold

    As competition with peers heats up and exclusivity with regard to few strengths would end in Q1FY24, we believe sales traction from g-Revlimid will moderate over the next few quarters

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Q3 FY23 results backed by the US & domestic formulation businesses Traction for NCEs expected in domestic market Two to three launches in transdermal expected in FY24 Margins to moderate in FY24 Valuation reasonable despite recent uptick Zydus Lifesciences (CMP: Rs 435, Market Cap: Rs 43,995 crore) has posted  strong quarterly numbers, led by the US and the domestic formulation businesses. While the US business showcased traction in the high-margin myeloma drug — Revlimid — sales, the domestic business recorded higher growth than the industry. The...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Budget 2023: Bonds jump in joy, stocks sulk

      Feb 3, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Old Pension Scheme is not a gamechanger, bitcoin makes a comeback, big firms st...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The elephant in the room

      Feb 4, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

      The well-crafted and well-delivered budget got many ‘wows’, but Mr Market’s worry lines are not yet gone

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers