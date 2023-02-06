Zydus Lifesciences: Transdermal opportunity to unfold

As competition with peers heats up and exclusivity with regard to few strengths would end in Q1FY24, we believe sales traction from g-Revlimid will moderate over the next few quarters

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q3 FY23 results backed by the US & domestic formulation businesses Traction for NCEs expected in domestic market Two to three launches in transdermal expected in FY24 Margins to moderate in FY24 Valuation reasonable despite recent uptick Zydus Lifesciences (CMP: Rs 435, Market Cap: Rs 43,995 crore) has posted strong quarterly numbers, led by the US and the domestic formulation businesses. While the US business showcased traction in the high-margin myeloma drug — Revlimid — sales, the domestic business recorded higher growth than the industry. The...