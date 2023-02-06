English
    ITC: An all-round show on display

    Sustainable volume growth in cigarettes and improved profitability in FMCG business key to its rerating

    Nandish Shah
    February 06, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
    ITC: An all-round show on display

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Results above expectations FMCG EBITDA margins cross 10 percent for the first time Interim dividend of Rs 6 per share declared Has been an outperformer, and we remain positive The Q3FY23 result of ITC (CMP: Rs 381; Market capitalisation: Rs 4,72,353 crore) saw an all- round performance. The FMCG company's revenue and EBITDA were at 1.5x and 2x over the December 2020 quarter while its margin, at 10 percent, was the highest-ever. However, it was one of the lowest among peers. The hotels segment...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers