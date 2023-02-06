MPC’s inflation fight easier than RBI’s quest for financial stability

Highlights The inflation fight has more or less been won A demand slowdown is looming ahead Bond markets are already pricing in lower inflation Dollar supply is going to be tight Questions about the Adani group have unnerved India’s markets RBI’s role as financial markets regulator is now in the spotlight For most of the current financial year, the inflation fight looked like a losing one for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), while the pursuit of financial stability seemed to have reached the goal. The...