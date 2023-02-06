English
    IndiGo: Profitability takes wings, ready to gain new altitude

    Strong demand from domestic and international travellers and the high-yield scenario augur well for the airline

    Nitin Agrawal
    February 06, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
    IndiGo: Profitability takes wings, ready to gain new altitude

    InterGlobe Aviation Q3 profit jumps 11-fold to Rs 1,422.6 crore as revenue surges 61%, EBITDAR climbs 70%. The low-cost airline operator has recorded a 11-fold year-on-year increase in profit at Rs 1,422.6 crore as revenue for the quarter at Rs 14,933 crore increased by 60.7% and EBITDAR at Rs 3,399 crore grew by 70.3% compared to year-ago period with EBITDAR margin expansion of 130 bps YoY. Margin hit by higher fuel cost. Profit excluding foreign exchange loss (Rs 586.5 crore) came in at Rs 2,009.1 crore for the quarter, rising 16-fold YoY. Passenger numbers increased by 25.8% to 2.23 crore and yield improved by 21.9% to Rs 5.38 and load factor improved by 5.4 points to 85.1%.

    Highlights IndiGo posts a stellar set of numbers due to strong yield and lower crude oil prices Demand outlook positive with international demand picking up Competition expected to heat up, going forward Healthy balance sheet can withstand challenges Valuation at a reasonable level; accumulate the stock The performance vectors of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo; CMP: Rs 1,798; Market Cap: Rs 69,301 crore) have improved significantly with a material decline in crude oil prices and an improvement in yields. The company posted a strong growth both in...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers