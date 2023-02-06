English
    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: Is the premium valuation justified?

    Strong signs of recovery in the auto and mortgage segments are key growth levers that will fuel stock upside

    Khushboo Rai
    February 06, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: Is the premium valuation justified?

    Cholamandalam Investment | CMP: Rs 752 | The scrip jumped over 6 percent after strong set of earnings for the quarter ended December cheered investors. The company managed to post 31 percent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter despite high inflation and rising interest rates. The jump in the bottomline was supported by strong festive sales, a robust housing market, and market share gain across product segments in vehicle finance and other business units. Net income jumped 22 percent on year to Rs 1,832 crore, and disbursements also rose 68 percent to Rs 17,559 crore during the Oct-Dec quarter.

    Highlights: Improvement in loan growth across verticals Highest ever disbursement, collections and profitability New businesses and non-vehicle segment to offset margin compression Strong execution capability in new product lines Improving asset quality with adequate provision Valuation rich Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd's (Chola; CMP: Rs 741; Market cap: Rs 60,890 crore) earnings euphoria continues with encouraging Q3FY23 numbers on account of a well-diversified lending mix. The AUM crossed the milestone of Rs 1 lakh crore, a key target for the company.

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers