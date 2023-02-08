English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | MPC plays it safe, more rate hikes coming?

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: No end to rate hike cycle, make the most of market volatility, puzzling economic signs leave markets confused, can Paytm set stage for revival, and more

    Shishir Asthana
    February 08, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST
    The central bank's commentary has a hawkish undertone and suggests that more interest rate hikes cannot be ruled out.

    The central bank's commentary has a hawkish undertone and suggests that more interest rate hikes cannot be ruled out.

    Dear Reader, 

    The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. 

    The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee met market expectations by increasing the repo rate by 25 basis points, although it left some prayers unanswered. The fond hope was that the MPC would take its cue from global central banks and announce a pause on rate increases. The consolation is that two of the six MPC members didn’t want to raise rates.

    Nevertheless, the central bank's commentary has a hawkish undertone and suggests that more interest rate hikes cannot be ruled out.