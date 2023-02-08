English
    Are we ready for AI that knocks out jobs, fuels disinformation, and is difficult to regulate?

    Many jobs that create content could become redundant and rapid generation of fake news no longer needs human efforts. Attempts at regulation grapple with the unknown as no one knows how ChatGPT and Google Bard will unfold

    Shachi Solanki & Denny George & Saikat Datta
    February 08, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
    As it happens with most new advancements of technology, a discussion and a debate is emerging on what AI can or can’t do. (Representative image)

    On February 6, Sundar Pichai, CEO of tech behemoth Google and Alphabet announced ‘Bard’, their experimental AI service. Google’s response comes nearly three months after a hitherto lesser-known company, OpenAI, announced ‘ChatGPT’ to the world. The last three months has seen a flurry of activity as an excited world embraced the tool, making it compose prose and poetry and figuring out how far it could go.

    Tech pundits even began to write articles that ChatGPT would be a great addition, but the company had to figure out how to make money. Even before the ink could dry on those articles, Microsoft announced Microsoft Teams Premium that featured services by OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, hoping to make their online meeting and collaboration tool much more intelligent.

    Three Key Impacts

    As it happens with most new advancements of technology, a discussion and a debate is emerging on what AI can or can’t do. The impact that technology has on people, cultures, politics and nation-states are expected and well documented. But each new development in AI also brings forth worries about how relevant the human race will remain as functions and decision-making shifts to machines.