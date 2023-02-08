Budgetary push for infrastructure good news for NHAI’s debt reduction

Highlights NHAI’s debt catapulted to Rs 3.2 lakh crore in FY2022 Debt:equity ratio was also about 1 Higher budgetary outlay and zero-borrowing by NHAI is govt. aim Will this veer projects away from the HAM and EPC models? Government-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has undoubtedly been the star performer in infrastructure, accelerating the pace of highways development in the country. But, in doing so, robust tendering activity for about a decade led to rising debt burden for this organisation. One might recall that...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Global diversification and its side effects
Feb 7, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IT slowdown likely to get tougher, a glimmer of hope for rural jobs, central ba...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers