Budgetary push for infrastructure good news for NHAI’s debt reduction

Highlights NHAI’s debt catapulted to Rs 3.2 lakh crore in FY2022 Debt:equity ratio was also about 1 Higher budgetary outlay and zero-borrowing by NHAI is govt. aim Will this veer projects away from the HAM and EPC models? Government-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has undoubtedly been the star performer in infrastructure, accelerating the pace of highways development in the country. But, in doing so, robust tendering activity for about a decade led to rising debt burden for this organisation. One might recall that...