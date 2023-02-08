How to make volatility your friend

There are many reasons for volatility of prices to deviate from business earnings. Maybe it is belief of a different macro environment. (Representative image)

The term “volatility” finds unique use in Indian stock market lingo. I am not aware of any other market where “volatility” is so frequently referred to by market participants. In India, it stands for corrections/crashes many a time. Indian TV channels when describing markets on a day as having gone up or down (even a 50 point move in the Nifty) term them as “volatile” markets. However, volatility in its universal sense refers to a move away from trend –...