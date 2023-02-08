English
    It’s not just Manchester City. Financial football is becoming more prevalent

    Multi-club ownership is becoming popular among investors and bringing big potential benefits — and pitfalls

    Paul J Davies
    February 08, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
    Hassane Kamara of Watford FC looks dejected following their side's defeat in the Premier League match between Manchester City and Watford at Etihad Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

    Hassane Kamara is a high-octane defender at Watford FC in England. He was the club’s player of the year last season despite only joining in January 2022. He’s also emblematic of the financial engineering available to football clubs through the increasingly popular multi-club ownership model.

    Watford was relegated from the Premier League last summer and Kamara was sold to Udinese of Italy for a profit of about £12 million ($14.4 million). That looked like a great trade — but even better was that Udinese, which is owned by the same Italian family that owns Watford, immediately loaned the player back.

    No rules were broken and Watford Chairman Scott Duxbury was upfront about the motives, telling the club’s website that the deal aimed to balance “financial wellbeing and retaining a squad to compete.” It helped Watford cope with the revenue lost from dropping down a division.

    This week, Manchester City, a member of a much bigger and more powerful multi-club group, was accused of more than 100 financial rule breaches by the Premier League. The club, part of Abu Dhabi-owned City Football Group, denies any wrongdoing. The breaches appear to be similar to claims already rejected or time-barred by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2020.