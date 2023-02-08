English
    Puzzling economic signals and confused markets

    For the Federal Reserve to cut rates over the year, as the market is pricing, you not only need to get inflation down, but you need to have the US labour market to cool off as well. The jobs data point to a US labour market that is strengthening, not weakening

    Ajay Bagga
    February 08, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST
    Puzzling economic signals and confused markets

    There are puzzling economic signals, and after surging strongly in January and early February, markets are taking a puzzled breather

    Highlights The Bank of Canada has said that it will pause rate hikes The US Fed raised the Fed funds rate by the anticipated 0.25% on Feb 1 and the ECB and BOE raised their benchmark rates by the anticipated 50 bps each Markets rallied because Fed chair Powell acknowledged disinflation But job growth in the US is very strong, raising fears the Fed will have to tighten more The question is: which data do we trust?  January 26 marked an important monetary policy milestone....

