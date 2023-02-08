Puzzling economic signals and confused markets

Highlights The Bank of Canada has said that it will pause rate hikes The US Fed raised the Fed funds rate by the anticipated 0.25% on Feb 1 and the ECB and BOE raised their benchmark rates by the anticipated 50 bps each Markets rallied because Fed chair Powell acknowledged disinflation But job growth in the US is very strong, raising fears the Fed will have to tighten more The question is: which data do we trust? January 26 marked an important monetary policy milestone....
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Global diversification and its side effects
Feb 7, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IT slowdown likely to get tougher, a glimmer of hope for rural jobs, central ba...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers