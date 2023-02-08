Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The wait for a higher profitable journey continues

Representative Image

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Margin miss in December 2022 quarter Growth momentum strong Margin improvement unlikely in FY24 Reduce earnings estimates Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL; CMP: Rs 253; Market Cap: Rs 23,955 crore) posted lower-than-expected profitability in Q3FY23, owing to enhanced marketing spends and inclusion of recently acquired loss-making businesses. While ABFRL is on path for a healthy top-line growth, led by both existing as well as new businesses, profitability improvement is likely to take time and may not happen before FY25. Losses in the new...