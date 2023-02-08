Dalmia Bharat Q3: Well positioned for structural growth

Considering the past track record, the long-term trajectory of the business appears promising

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q2 volumes came in at 6.3MT, up 11 percent YoY Margins likely to improve further in Q4 Government capex on infrastructure to drive volumes in FY24 Targeting 49 MT capacity by FY24 Valued at 13 times FY23 EV/EBITDA Dalmia Bharat recently reported healthy financials for the third quarter of FY23, beating both revenue and earnings growth estimates. The company has done well to differentiate itself in a competitive environment and appears well positioned for structural growth in the domestic market. Quarterly result highlights During Q3 FY23,...