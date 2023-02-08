Coromandel International: The value case for this stock is shaping up well

We continue to like CIL’s focus on crop protection business, which has better growth and pricing prospects compared to the regulated fertiliser segment

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q3FY23 posted solid growth but weak margins Fertiliser volume remained robust EBITDA/tonne continues to improve Backward integration well on track Valuation remains reasonable Coromandel International (CIL; CMP: Rs 901; Market cap: Rs 26,494 crore) has posted solid performance in its fertiliser business, which was somewhat offset by the weakness in the crop protection exports business. High input costs dragged margins lower. However, the EBITDA/tonne came in stronger year on year (YoY), and FY23/FY24 guidance is positive and looks achievable. We continue to like CIL’s focus...