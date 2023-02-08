Monetary Policy Statement: Das strikes a hawkish note

In case both CPI and GDP numbers undershoot RBI projections, then Wednesday’s rate hike could well turn out to the last rate hike this cycle

We haven’t seen the end of this yet. Although the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) hiked the policy rate by 25 basis points as widely expected, governor Shaktikanta Das’s statement was hawkish and seemed to indicate that the end of the rate hike cycle is not nigh. Whether this will translate into a rate hike during the next monetary policy assessment in April or imply a pause, which could be followed by later rate hikes, is something that...