English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    JK Paper pens a healthy story in Q3 FY23

    Robust earnings traction in Q3, aided by a strong jump in volumes and realisations

    Khushboo Rai
    February 08, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
    JK Paper pens a healthy story in Q3 FY23

    JK Paper: JK Paper Q3 profit surges 119% YoY to Rs 329 crore as revenue grows 60%, operating margin jumps 985 bps. The paper manufacturer has recorded a 119% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 329.3 crore for three-month period ended December FY23, as revenue grew by 60.5% YoY to Rs 1,643 crore for the quarter. On the operating front, EBITDA surged 125% YoY to Rs 565.5 crore and margin expanded by 985 bps to 34.4% in Q3FY23.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Well positioned to benefit from sector tailwinds Sequential performance muted but margins improved Organic and inorganic expansion to fuel volume growth Sector tailwinds will lead to valuation re-rating JK Paper Ltd (JKPL; CMP: Rs 396; M Cap: Rs 6,710 crore) has reported strong numbers in Q3FY23 on the back of a sustained margin improvement and  volume growth (30 percent to 32 percent), primarily in the packaging board segment, coupled with higher price realisation across product categories. Although, sequential performance was stagnant in absolute terms, margins...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Global diversification and its side effects

      Feb 7, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IT slowdown likely to get tougher, a glimmer of hope for rural jobs, central ba...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The elephant in the room

      Feb 4, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

      The well-crafted and well-delivered budget got many ‘wows’, but Mr Market’s worry lines are not yet gone

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers