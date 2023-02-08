English
    Tata Steel: Performance of India operations seems to have bottomed out

    Focusing majority of its capex on Indian markets

    Nandish Shah
    February 08, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
    Tata Steel: Performance of India operations seems to have bottomed out

    The Q3FY23 results of Tata Steel were below Street expectations. (Representative image)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights European operations impacted performance March 2023 quarter likely to witness improvement, QoQ Capex on track, deleveraging likely to resume in FY24 Remain neutral on ferrous space, will wait on sidelines The Q3FY23 results of Tata Steel (TSL; CMP: Rs 111; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,36,191 crore) were below Street expectations. TSL was not able to reduce debt, given the capex commitment and subdued performance till date. December 2022 quarter results TSL India business: Lower offtake and realisations impacted sales performance of the India operations. Raw material...

