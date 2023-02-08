The policy rate hike, GDP growth, core inflation and vegetable prices 

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee, while announcing a 25 basis point hike in the repo rate, brought down its inflation forecast for the current quarter from 5.9 percent to 5.7 percent and kept its inflation projections for the next two quarters at 5 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively, the same as in its earlier forecast. Note that this is in spite of assuming that the price of the Indian crude basket will be at $95 a barrel, against the...