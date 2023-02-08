English
    Don't say it out loud, but BP is back into petroleum

    The oil giant hasn’t pulled a U-turn on going green, but it isn’t moving in a straight line either

    Javier Blas
    February 08, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
    BP Plc posted its second-highest quarterly profit on record and announced a further $2.5 billion of share buybacks, capping a stellar period for Big Oil after Russias invasion of Ukraine pushed up energy prices. (Source: Bloomberg)

    When Bernard Looney took over as chief executive officer of BP Plc in 2020, he promised to quickly decarbonize the British oil major, cutting oil and gas production by 40 percent by 2030 and channeling billions of dollars into wind and solar projects. It was a stronger version of the “Beyond Petroleum” slogan BP once used.

    On Tuesday, Looney altered course. The company put out some fine words about its commitment to green energy and several billion dollars in investment to back it. But in tandem, it promised shareholders it would invest heavily into oil and gas projects. Instead of a 40 percent output cut, oil and gas production would fall by 25 percent by the end of the decade.

    Don’t say it out loud — because Looney took pains to emphasise that rather than reversing strategy, he was “leaning in” to it — but the new slogan is somewhat closer to “Back into Petroleum.” A rival joked that Looney’s climb-down meant BP stood for “Bitter Pill.” Hyperbolic, perhaps, but there’s a point.

    Borrowing from language that ExxonMobil Corp used last week, Looney explained his new vision on a Bloomberg TV interview: “We have to invest in today’s energy system, and the reality is that today’s energy system is predominantly an oil and gas system. And that needs investment.”