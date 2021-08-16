Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Kabul has fallen. What next for investors?

People leaving Kabul as Taliban reaches the capital city. (Image: AFP)

The Taliban has captured Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan. The speed of the militant group’s takeover of the country has surprised many.

Many have criticised the US for withdrawing from the country with nothing to show – Afghanistan doesn’t have a functional state, let alone one that can be called a liberal democracy. Unlike 25 years ago, the Taliban will rule with full recognition from many countries including China, Russia and Iran.

For India, there are wide ranging implications. It is in a disadvantageous position, argues Moneycontrol columnist Gulshan Sachdeva here. On the economic front, there could be a shift towards China’s belt and road initiative away from the US New Silk Road strategy. Then, given the Taliban’s connections with terror groups, there are national security implications which could have a rub-off effect on the economies and markets as well.

“India will have to rework its engagement strategy in Afghanistan. This will not be easy, but New Delhi does not have any option,” writes Sachdeva.

While Afghanistan leads the news cycle over the weekend, there were other events too with implications for investors.

One, the launch of Ola’s electric scooters at a starting price of Rs 99,999. The company is building the largest factory in the world that will make 10 million electric scooters a year, about 15 percent of global capacity. We analyse the implications of the green scooter revolution here.

Two, on Friday, the Prime Minister launched the vehicle scrappage policy. It will be implemented from April 2023 for heavy commercial vehicles, and June 2024 for private vehicles. It is supposed to give a boost to the automotive and metal industries, but the road ahead is bumpy. Read more.

