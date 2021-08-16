MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Steel: Well-balancing capex and deleveraging

The Tata Steel management has guided for a gross debt reduction of more than $2 billion in FY22

August 16, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
Tata Steel: Well-balancing capex and deleveraging

Tata Steel | Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2.02 percent stake in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 6.94 percent from 8.96 percent earlier.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Tata Steel’s (TSL; CMP: Rs 1,461; Market Capitalisation: Rs 1,75,848 crore) results for the June 2021 quarter came in broadly in line with Street expectations. TSL has guided for an improvement in realisation at European operations, with prices getting reset by 200-250 euros per tonne from the September 2021 quarter. June quarter performance Standalone operations (42 per cent of revenues, 76 per cent of EBITDA) Revenues remained flattish quarter on quarter (QoQ) on the back of decreased volumes due to COVID-19-related disruptions, while...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | How to revive the stalled private capex engine?

    Aug 13, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The wait for capex cycle, a tall order for govt, the economic fatigue, GST Council’s to-do list, the crypto whodunit, Weekly Tactical, Immunity Tracker and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The market celebrates Independence 

    Aug 14, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    Equity market takes adverse news flows in its stride, expects ‘mother of all recoveries’ ahead

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers