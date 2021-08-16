Tata Steel: Well-balancing capex and deleveraging

Tata Steel | Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2.02 percent stake in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 6.94 percent from 8.96 percent earlier.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Tata Steel’s (TSL; CMP: Rs 1,461; Market Capitalisation: Rs 1,75,848 crore) results for the June 2021 quarter came in broadly in line with Street expectations. TSL has guided for an improvement in realisation at European operations, with prices getting reset by 200-250 euros per tonne from the September 2021 quarter. June quarter performance Standalone operations (42 per cent of revenues, 76 per cent of EBITDA) Revenues remained flattish quarter on quarter (QoQ) on the back of decreased volumes due to COVID-19-related disruptions, while...