Can world trade duck China port punch?

Representative image

Fresh waves of anxiety are lashing world trade at a time nations across continents are working overtime to steady their economic recovery rafts. The newest epicentre of worry is again China, where one of its busiest cargo ports partially closed operations late last week, triggering concerns about the impact on the global EXIM (export-import) business. According to media reports, all inbound and outbound container services at the Meishan terminal of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port have been suspended after a worker was...