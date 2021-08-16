The Green Pivot | Scrappage policy: road to a new automotive ecosystem

Representative Image

The automotive industry has taken centre stage in India’s economic reforms, especially in the context of its commitment to global environment and climate change. After pushing through BS-6 technologies and electric vehicles (EVs)/hybrids, the formally launched vehicle scrappage policy is the next big milestone for the domestic auto industry. At the recent Investor Summit for Automotive Vehicle Scrappage held last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that the policy will follow the principle of reuse, recycle and recovery. It will...