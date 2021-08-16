The Green Pivot | An electric scooter revolution in India?

For some months, Ola Electric had been drumming up excitement about the imminent launch of its electric scooters. Appropriately, 15th August was chosen for the formal launch of the electric scooters – the S1 and the S1 Pro. And predictably, the presentation by Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of Ola Cabs and co-founder and CEO of Ola Electric, which was live streamed at 2 pm, was full of superlatives. The Ola Electric scooters, according to Aggarwal, boasted the best tech, the best...