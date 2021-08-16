MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

The Green Pivot | An electric scooter revolution in India?

Ola Electric’s splashy entrance is likely to push rivals to expand the size of their own bets on electric two-wheelers

Prosenjit Datta
August 16, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST
The Green Pivot | An electric scooter revolution in India?

For some months, Ola Electric had been drumming up excitement about the imminent launch of its electric scooters. Appropriately, 15th August was chosen for the formal launch of the electric scooters – the S1 and the S1 Pro. And predictably, the presentation by Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of Ola Cabs and co-founder and CEO of Ola Electric, which was live streamed at 2 pm, was full of superlatives. The Ola Electric scooters, according to Aggarwal, boasted the best tech, the best...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | How to revive the stalled private capex engine?

    Aug 13, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The wait for capex cycle, a tall order for govt, the economic fatigue, GST Council’s to-do list, the crypto whodunit, Weekly Tactical, Immunity Tracker and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers