Hungry General Mills salesman Carl Smith was handed warm biscuits on a train late one evening. With the club car closed, that just didn't happen in 1930. Smith saw potential. He took the idea to a smart food expert at General Mills, and soon a breakthrough was made: "Instant" biscuits as good as homemade. What was it branded?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities (BFS; CMP: Rs 405; Market Capitalisation: Rs 2,382 crore) is poised to deliver mid-single digit topline growth over the medium term. The huge potential for growth in the biscuit market in North India, where its brand Cremica has a strong presence, coupled with an encouraging response for the bakery products in both retail as well as institutional segments, is expected to drive growth. The company is increasing capacity in both the segments over the next 6-8 months....