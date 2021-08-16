MARKET NEWS

Upgrade
How the US tech giants could fall

The pandemic has offered a reprieve, but history shows that today’s top performers are unlikely to stay there 

Ruchir Sharma
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 16, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
[Image: Shutterstock]

The world’s tech giants have embedded themselves so deeply in the popular imagination that few people can picture a digital world led by any other names. But this assumption overlooks how quickly capitalism can cut giants down to size. American tech companies lead the world’s top 10 by market value and many commentators and investors see no reason to question their continued dominance. Dozens of analysts rate each of the big tech firms, and every single one of them currently...

