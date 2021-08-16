Hero MotoCorp numbers weak; valuation reasonable

The company sold 10.25 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters during the quarter.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The financial performance of Hero MotoCorp (CMP: Rs 2,772; Mcap: Rs 55,380 crore) in the first quarter of FY22 got impacted by a significant decline in demand because of the second Covid wave and commodity-linked cost pressure. The company’s top line declined sharply on a sequential basis and the operating profit margin contracted. However, post the unlocking after the second Covid wave, demand has picked up and the rebound is expected to be sharp. Moreover, customers’ preference towards personal mobility,...