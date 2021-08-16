Indraprastha Gas: Weak quarter, but key beneficiary of recovery theme

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Indraprastha Gas (CMP: Rs 535.15; Market Capitalisation: Rs 37,460 crore) reported a weak set of Q1FY22 results, impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns and soft demand across the CNG & PNG segments. Financial performance IGL reported an 18.9 per cent decline in net sales to Rs 1,257 crore as demand remained weak due to lockdowns related to the second wave of COVID-19. EBITDA came in at Rs 381 crore, down 22.6 per cent over Q4, while the margin slipped 142 bps to 30.3...