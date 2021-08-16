MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aurobindo Pharma: Value proposition intact, but consolidation can take longer

In this injectables space, Aurobindo pharma remains constructive and plans to grow from the current annual sales base of $400 million to 650-700 million in three years, backed by new plants in the US and Vizag.

Anubhav Sahu
August 16, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma: Value proposition intact, but consolidation can take longer

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Aurobindo Pharma (CMP: Rs 761, Market Cap: Rs 44,608 crore), like other US-focussed large-cap pharma companies, is experiencing an adverse pricing environment in America. The stock is under pressure because of this and also because of an expensive inorganic bet. Inorganic bet Aurobindo has entered into an agreement to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Cronus Pharma for Rs 420 crore. This will give Aurobindo a foothold in the $48-billion global animal health market. Cronus, a Hyderabad-based company, has built a...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Kabul has fallen. What next for investors?

    Aug 16, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The geopolitics churns, Ola electric scooter, the road ahead for scrappage policy, Mas Financial, The Eastern Window, Monsoon Watch, Big Tech’s trouble and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The market celebrates Independence 

    Aug 14, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    Equity market takes adverse news flows in its stride, expects ‘mother of all recoveries’ ahead

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers