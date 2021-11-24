India Inc’s balance sheet is in far better shape than before the pandemic

Corporate India is in fine fettle. Its balance sheet is in much better shape than what it was before the pandemic. Cast your eyes on Table 1. It shows that the average Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) for non-financial firms in the September 2021 quarter, at 8.21 percent, is far higher than the 3.02 percent RoCE in September 2019, before the pandemic. India’s corporate sector seems to have risen phoenix-like from the ashes of COVID-19. (image) The numbers are taken from...