Bling in my Rakhi: Why jewellers are betting on gold-plated, diamond-studded Rakhis

Plated with gold or silver and studded with gems, jewelled rakhis are often designed in such a way that they can be repurposed as a bracelet, brooch or cuff-link afterwards. (Photo credit: Amrapali Jewels)

The humble Rakhi thread that signifies the bond between brothers and sisters is getting a luxe makeover. Gold, emeralds and sparkling diamonds are contributing to the transformation. Unlike regular rakhis that are made of silk threads, fabric, plastic, beads and metals, jewelled rakhis are dressed in 22k gold and studded with precious stones.

“In recent years, men have become more in tune with fashion and the styles they want to explore,” says Tarang Arora, creative director and CEO, Amrapali Jewels. This growing interest in men's fashion is a big part of jewellers' pitch for offering jewelled rakhis. Amrapali Jewels has launched a collection of rakhis in a gold-plated alloy with enamelling, using glass stones, pearls and beads.

Rakhi as jewellery

It’s not just the sparkle and the glitter of jewellery rakhi that's key, though. The main draw, say jewellers and buyers, is the versatility of the pieces that go beyond Rakshabandhan festivities. Crafted in gold and silver with precious stones or polkis and jadau, jewelled rakhis transcend occasion and ceremony.

“My brother is very fond of bracelets and so I bought a silver rakhi that can be worn as a bracelet even after Rakshabandhan. It cost much more than a regular thread rakhi but it’s something he will cherish forever,” says Mumbai-based techie Ankita Gupta.

Most jewelled rakhis are designed as accessories that can be worn even after Rakshabandhan. The 18k rose gold rakhis from MK Jewels come with semi-precious stones and the thread is replaced with stretchable metal bands and chains. “The centre of the piece has an emblem of Om, Ek Onkar, Shiv ji, Ganesh ji, Trishul, etc. For the younger generation... (it's) smiley, evil eye or studded graphics such as Bro, Best Bhai, etc., in gold. This makes the piece not occasion-specific but something that can be worn for years to come as a bracelet,” explains Ram Raimalani, founder of MK Jewels.

An 18k rose gold rakhi from MK Jewels

Shri Ram Hari Ram (SRHR) Jewellers, one of the oldest jewellery houses in India dating back to 1789, has introduced a bracelet rakhi embellished with diamonds. Priced at Rs 2.72 lakh, it can also be worn as a cuff.

Rakhi by Shri Ram Hari Ram; Rs 2.72 lakh.

PC Jeweller’s diamond-studded cycle rakhi can be dismantled and worn as a brooch on a suit.

Cycle rakhi from PC Jewellers.

“Unlike traditional thread rakhis that may need to be removed after the ceremony, jewellery rakhis are often crafted to function as stylish and durable pieces of jewellery that can be worn as a bracelet or accessory beyond the festival. The intention is to provide a lasting and meaningful keepsake that reminds the wearer of the special bond between siblings. These rakhis are often made from materials like gold, silver, and gemstones, which contribute to their durability and longevity,” says Abhineet Boochra, co-founder of Sangeeta Boochra. The Jaipur-based jewellery house has a line of handcrafted silver handcrafted embedded with turquoise stone.

Pitched as an investment

Last year, a Surat-based jeweller grabbed headlines by selling one of the most expensive rakhis in India, valued at Rs 5 lakh. According to Deepak Choksi, the owner of the jewellery shop, families bought the gold-and-diamond rakhi as a gift investment for brothers.

“Jewellery rakhis are often seen as a luxurious and thoughtful gift option for Rakshabandhan, primarily by people with higher disposable incomes or families with a tradition of exchanging valuable gifts. Even individuals who have a keen interest in fashion and trends opt for jewellery rakhis as a unique and stylish accessory. The intricate designs and craftsmanship appeal to those with a taste for luxury,” says Boochra.

Rakhis with LG stones or lab-grown diamonds are also adding to the sparkle. Priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 1 lakh, these rakhis are retailed at jewellery stores across the country.

MK Jewels' Raimalani adds: “Gold being a wearable investment, people of all classes buy it, depending on their spending capacity.”

Rakhi trends

Rakhi trends change a bit every year. While it was the alphabet rakhis with the brother's initials that were a rage last year, this year it’s the evil-eye rakhi that’s creating waves. Then there are rakhis that marry tradition with contemporary fashion. These quirky rakhis with cycle, guitar, owl, etc., on them are more popular with the younger lot. Spiritual patterns like om, trishul, swastik and star-sign rakhis in gold are always in demand.

Bracelet rakhi by MK Jewels

Gold rakhis with meenakari (a blend of enamel and metal) and jadau work are also gaining popularity. “The current trend in jewelled rakhis for men reflects a combination of traditional elements with modern twists. One notable trend is the incorporation of leather or rubber belts in place of the traditional thread. This brings a contemporary edge to the rakhi while offering durability and a unique texture. In terms of designs, minimalist and sleek patterns have gained traction, often featuring geometric shapes or clean lines. Metals like platinum, 18-carat gold, and 14-carat gold continue to be popular choices due to their luxurious appeal, while gemstones such as rubies, emeralds, and diamonds are used to add vibrant colours and a touch of sophistication,” says Vastupal Ranka – Director, Ranka Jewellers.