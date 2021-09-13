WHO congratulates India for administering 10 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs in just 13 days

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

The World Health Organization (WHO) on September 13 congratulated India for successfully administering 75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses since the vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director (South-East Asia), WHO, said: “WHO congratulated India for scaling up COVID-19 vaccination at an unprecedented pace. While it took 85 days to administer first 100 million doses, India reached 750 million doses from 650 million in just 13 days.”

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also took to Twitter to congratulate the country for achieving the milestone and said that India’s coronavirus vaccination drive continues to reach new heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and with his mantra “Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas”.

“Congratulations India! In the 75th year of independence, the country has crossed the figure of 75 crore vaccinations,” he wrote.

The Health Minister has said that it took India 85 days to complete 10 crore vaccinations, another 45 days to reach the 20-crore mark, and nearly another whole month to complete 10 crore more vaccinations.

On August 6, India completed administering 50 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs and on September 7, the country reached the 70-crore mark.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has informed that India has a current daily vaccination average of 6.82 million.

Notably, in six states and union territories, the entire eligible population has received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. These are Sikkim, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Lakshadweep.

