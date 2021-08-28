MARKET NEWS

West Bengal Police nabs suspected Taliban sympathiser

Twenty-eight-year-old Jahangir Biswas was initially nabbed by the BSF at the border in the North 24 Parganas area as he was trying to flee India on August 27, says the report.

Moneycontrol News
August 28, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
During the initial probe, it was found out that the man entered the country illegally as an immigrant a few years back and formed his own base, as per the report. (Representative image)

During the initial probe, it was found out that the man entered the country illegally as an immigrant a few years back and formed his own base, as per the report. (Representative image)

West Bengal Police has arrested a Bangladeshi national, who is a suspected Taliban sympathiser.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jahangir Biswas was initially nabbed by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the border in the North 24 Parganas area as he was trying to flee India on August 27, reported Times Now. He was then handed over to West Bengal Police.

According to the report, the man is suspected to be a Taliban sympathiser. He was allegedly plotting a Taliban like revolt in India, it said.

During the initial probe, it was found out that the man entered the country illegally as an immigrant a few years back and formed his own base, said the report.

The police also found out that he was not alone and had been working as a contractor in Chennai for the last couple of years, as per the report.

Soon after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, he has been trying to connect another nine people over Whatsapp and other social media platforms.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on Afghanistan-Taliban crisis

After getting the information of his arrest, the officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have rushed down to the police station in North 24 Parganas to further investigate the suspect, the report stated.

The investigation also revealed that the man was not only motivating people but also recruiting them to create trouble on the ground in Chennai, said the report.

The Bengal police have informed the Chennai police about the findings during the probe, added the report.
