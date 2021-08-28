MARKET NEWS

August 28, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: France ends evacuation operation from Kabul

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The United States has launched a drone strike against an Islamic State attack planner in eastern Afghanistan, said the military, a day after a suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed at least 60 people, including 13 US troops. ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the coordinated suicide bomb and gun assault, which came just days after President Joe Biden warned
that the group an affiliate of the Islamic State group operating in Afghanistan was seeking to target the airport and attack US and allied forces and innocent civilians. The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz. The Taliban were not believed to have been involved in the attacks and condemned the blasts. Meanwhile, Taliban forces have taken up position in Kabul airport and are ready to take full control as early as this weekend, two senior Taliban figures have said. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation. In a Facebook post, Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul. After its swift takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban issued the first 'fatwa' in which their officials in the restive Herat province banned co-education in government and private universities. Days after vowing to respect women's rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban described co-education as the 'root of all evils in society'. Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar had earlier arrived in Kabul for talks with other leaders to hammer out a new Afghan government, according to a Taliban official.
  • August 28, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Biden told another Kabul terror attack 'likely', next few days will be' most dangerous'

    The national security team of President Joe Biden has told him that another terror attack is "likely" in Kabul and that the next few days of this mission will be the "most dangerous" period to date, according to a White House official. This was shared with the President when he met in the Situation Room with his national security team, including top commanders and diplomats in the field. Vice President Kamala Harris also joined by secure video teleconference. They advised the President and Vice President that another terror attack in Kabul is likely, but that they are taking maximum force protection measures at the Kabul Airport, a White House official said. The official said the next few days of an evacuation operation, that has taken more than 100,000 people out of the country in the past two weeks, "will be the most dangerous period to date". (PTI)

  • August 28, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | US says it wants 'deeds, not words' from Taliban to recognise it diplomatically

    The US has said it expects "deeds, not words" and "follow through" on pledges by the Taliban to recognise the group diplomatically. Addressing a press conference yesterday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the Taliban has made clear that they would "they would like to see an American diplomatic presence remain" in Afghanistan. They "have been quite clear and quite open in the fact that they would like other countries to retain their diplomatic missions," he said, adding that a Taliban spokesperson had said the other day that we appreciate the embassies that remain open and didn't close. "We assure them of their safety and protection," he said. (PTI)

  • August 28, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | France ends evacuations at Kabul airport

    France ended evacuation operations yesterday and its team at the makeshift French Embassy at Kabul's airport pulled up stakes. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly announced that evacuations drew to a close with nearly 3,000 transferred out of Afghanistan. The team at France's embassy in Kabul reached Abu Dhabi before returning to France, the statement said, suggesting that Ambassador David Martinon was returning home, too. A French base in Abu Dhabi has been the transit points for French evacuees before heading to Paris. President Emmanuel Macron had said on August 26 that the ambassador and other diplomatic staff would leave Kabul in the next few days aboard one of the last French flights out. He said the ambassador would maintain his posting but for security reasons he will be operating from Paris for the time being. (AP)

  • August 28, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | US strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan after deadly Kabul attack

    The United States launched a drone strike against an Islamic State attack planner in eastern Afghanistan yesterday, the military said, a day after a suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed 13 US troops and scores of Afghan civilians. US President Joe Biden vowed on August 26 that the United States would hunt down those responsible for the attack, and said he had ordered the Pentagon to come up with plans to strike at the perpetrators.
    US Central Command said the strike took place in Nangahar province, east of Kabul. It did not say whether the target was connected with the airport attack.
    "Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties," a US military statement said. (Reuters)

  • August 28, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Taliban want good ties with all countries, including India: spokesman

    The Taliban wants good ties with all countries, including India, a top official of the militant group has said as he vowed not to allow Afghan soil to be used against any other country. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid also said that the group, which now rules Afghanistan, considers India as an important part of the region. "We desire good ties with all countries, including India, which is an important part of the region. Our desire is that India devise its policy as per the interests of Afghan people," Mujahid was quoted as saying by Pakistan's ARY News channel on August 25. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. They stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away. (PTI) 

  • August 28, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Taliban forces in Kabul airport ready to take over, say Taliban officials

    Taliban forces have taken up position in Kabul airport and are ready to take full control as early as this weekend, as soon as US forces leave, two senior Taliban figures have said. One senior commander said Taliban forces had taken over most of the airport, "just not a small part where the Americans still are." A second official said the forces were ready to take full control, adding: "It's just a matter of some more time." (Reuters)

  • August 28, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis.

    The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

