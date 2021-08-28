Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: France ends evacuation operation from Kabul

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Biden told another Kabul terror attack 'likely', next few days will be' most dangerous'
The national security team of President Joe Biden has told him that another terror attack is "likely" in Kabul and that the next few days of this mission will be the "most dangerous" period to date, according to a White House official. This was shared with the President when he met in the Situation Room with his national security team, including top commanders and diplomats in the field. Vice President Kamala Harris also joined by secure video teleconference. They advised the President and Vice President that another terror attack in Kabul is likely, but that they are taking maximum force protection measures at the Kabul Airport, a White House official said. The official said the next few days of an evacuation operation, that has taken more than 100,000 people out of the country in the past two weeks, "will be the most dangerous period to date". (PTI)