Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: France ends evacuation operation from Kabul

August 28, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

that the group an affiliate of the Islamic State group operating in Afghanistan was seeking to target the airport and attack US and allied forces and innocent civilians. The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz. The Taliban were not believed to have been involved in the attacks and condemned the blasts. Meanwhile, Taliban forces have taken up position in Kabul airport and are ready to take full control as early as this weekend, two senior Taliban figures have said. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation. In a Facebook post, Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul. After its swift takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban issued the first 'fatwa' in which their officials in the restive Herat province banned co-education in government and private universities. Days after vowing to respect women's rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban described co-education as the 'root of all evils in society'. Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar had earlier arrived in Kabul for talks with other leaders to hammer out a new Afghan government, according to a Taliban official.

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The United States has launched a drone strike against an Islamic State attack planner in eastern Afghanistan, said the military, a day after a suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed at least 60 people, including 13 US troops. ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the coordinated suicide bomb and gun assault, which came just days after President Joe Biden warned