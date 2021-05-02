West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency: TMC leads in Mamata Banerjee's former seat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Image)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Bhabanipur LIVE Updates: The outcome of this seat is being keenly watched as it was represented by Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee in the outgoing assembly. In this elections, the TMC fielded veteran leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued the ticket to Rudranil Ghosh and the Congress' candidate is Shadab Khan.

The counting of votes was scheduled by the Election Commission on May 2, after the conclusion of the eight-phased polls on April 29. As per the trends available so far, TMC's Chattopadhyay was leading BJP's Ghosh in Bhabanipur assembly constituency at 10.35 am.

The trends which have emerged is based on the initial counting of votes and may swing either way as the counting further progresses.

The Bhabanipur seat, since 2011, was represented by Mamata Banerjee. The chief minister opted not to contest from the constituency this year, as she challenged her former aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Bhabanipur was won by Banerjee with a margin of over 25,000 votes against the then Congress candidate Deepa Dasmunshi. The latter had received 40,219 (29.26 percent) of the total votes, whereas, Banerjee had secured 65,520 (47.67 percent) votes. BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose, who was also in the fray, had received 26,299 (19.13 percent) votes.

The constituency, in this year's elections, was contested in the seventh phase of the polls held on April 26.

Apart from West Bengal, the counting of votes is also being held in the states of Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, along with the Union territory of Puducherry.