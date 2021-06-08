MARKET NEWS

Weather Alert: Mumbai, Konkan receive ‘heavy rain’ warning, CM Uddhav Thackeray alerts administration

The CM’s office, on June 7, tweeted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed the administration to be alert over the four-day period and said that treatment of COVID-19 patients must not be affected.

Jocelyn Fernandes
June 08, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST
The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai, coastal and madhya Maharashtra from June 10-12 (Representative Image)

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai, coastal and madhya Maharashtra from June 10-12 (Representative Image)


The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has warned of “severe weather” in coastal and mid-Maharashtra from June 10 to June 12, prompting state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to direct officials to be prepared “for any eventuality”.

What is the weather forecast?

- The Mumbai RMC on June 7 warned of “severe weather” and said the Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra could expect “increase in heavy rainfall” over the next five days from June 10.

- It added that “thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and moderate to intense spells of rain” are “very likely” over Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Palghar, Parbhani, Pune, Raigad and Thane districts over the next three to four hours.

- Meanwhile, KS Hosalikar, Head SID, Climate Research & Services, Pune, India Meteorological Department (IMD) in his tweet said that, as per IMD warnings, rainfall was seen over the Konkan region from June 10, “with possibility of heavy to very heavy at isolated places”.

- On possibility of heavy rains over Mumbai and the northern Konkan regions this week, Hosalikar said the intensity wise models had delayed heavy rains for the Maharashtra west coast to June 11 from earlier June 8 or 9, and that the region could have “moderate to heavy rainfall from June 10-11, which will increase to heavy rainfall from June 12, especially for Mumbai”.

- “While the IMD has already issued heavy rainfall warnings in Mumbai from June 10, this is very likely to continue ahead; being a coastal city, high tides in sea play very crucial role in determining the impact of severe weather during very heavy rainfall days. It can have cumulative impact,” he added.

What are the preparations?

Taking this into account, CM Thackeray directed the state administration to “stay alert” and “be prepared to tackle any eventuality” due to the predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and other coastal areas during the week.

The CM’s office on June 7 tweeted that he has directed the administration to be alert over the four-day period and said that treatment of COVID-19 patients must not be affected. The CM has also said that citizens living in vulnerable areas might be shifted to safer places if needed.

He further said that those dilapidated buildings, landslide-prone areas and low-lying areas should be moved to safer places. Guardian ministers have also been asked to convene meetings with district disaster management authorities.

State and district level authorities have been asked to work “in coordination” to ensure welfare of the people.

Hosalikar also thanked the CM for his “immediate response and close interactions with the MET”, adding that the department is “committed to provide the best weather services to state”.

Maps for the weather predicted across the state are available on the IMD website here.
Jocelyn Fernandes
first published: Jun 8, 2021 09:37 am

