Last Updated : Jun 21, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Weapons recovered from Pakistan drone can be used for major terrorist attack: BSF

According to NS Jamwal, the Inspector General (IG) of BSF, an M4 (US-made) carbine machine gun, ammunition and seven grenades have been recovered from the drone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Border Security Force (BSF) has said that shooting down the hexacopter, or drone, carrying weapons from Pakistan is a major achievement since those weapons may have been used to carry out a major terrorist attack, a report by news agency ANI has said.

The drone was spotted hovering in the skies by a BSF party on patrol duty in the vicinity of Border Out Post Pansar around 5.10 am, officials said.

Following this, BSF personnel fired about nine rounds and shot down the flying object 250 metres inside Indian territory.

Close

"Looking at the kind of weapons that have been recovered, it seems whoever is responsible for this was trying to create a major incident. There is no doubt the drone came from Pakistan," Jamwal said, according to the news agency.

"If you look at the weapon and grenades it feels that some terrorist or OGW was sitting inside one and a half kilometre area (on the Indian side) to receive the consignment with the purpose of carrying out a major attack," the official said, adding that the modus operandi is similar to the one used to smuggle weapons from Punjab side of the border.


First Published on Jun 21, 2020 05:06 pm

